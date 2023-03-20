ADVERTISEMENT

Two more arrested in Perambur jewellery showroom burglary case 

March 20, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Chennai Police have arrested two more persons in connection with the burglary in a jewellery showroom in Perambur. 

A gang of six men drilled a hole in the metal shutters of a jewellery shop called J.L. Gold Palace on Paper Mills Road, Perambur, using a welding equipment to gain entry, and looted 8.5 kg of gold and diamonds from the shop’s safe on the night of February 9.

Until last week, the city police had arrested four persons, including the main accused Gangadhar, his associates Rithesh, Gajendran and Divakar in Bengaluru. The police have now arrested Geetha, wife of Gangadhar and their relative Ravinder. They were brought to the city and remanded in judicial custody.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US