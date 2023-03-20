Two more arrested in Perambur jewellery showroom burglary case 

March 20, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Police have arrested two more persons in connection with the burglary in a jewellery showroom in Perambur.

A gang of six men drilled a hole in the metal shutters of a jewellery shop called J.L. Gold Palace on Paper Mills Road, Perambur, using a welding equipment to gain entry, and looted 8.5 kg of gold and diamonds from the shop’s safe on the night of February 9.

Until last week, the city police had arrested four persons, including the main accused Gangadhar, his associates Rithesh, Gajendran and Divakar in Bengaluru. The police have now arrested Geetha, wife of Gangadhar and their relative Ravinder. They were brought to the city and remanded in judicial custody.

