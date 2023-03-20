HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two more arrested in Perambur jewellery showroom burglary case 

March 20, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Chennai Police have arrested two more persons in connection with the burglary in a jewellery showroom in Perambur. 

A gang of six men drilled a hole in the metal shutters of a jewellery shop called J.L. Gold Palace on Paper Mills Road, Perambur, using a welding equipment to gain entry, and looted 8.5 kg of gold and diamonds from the shop’s safe on the night of February 9.

Until last week, the city police had arrested four persons, including the main accused Gangadhar, his associates Rithesh, Gajendran and Divakar in Bengaluru. The police have now arrested Geetha, wife of Gangadhar and their relative Ravinder. They were brought to the city and remanded in judicial custody.

Related Topics

Chennai / theft & burglary

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.