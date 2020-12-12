Two more arrested in car loan racket case in Chennai

CHENNAI

12 December 2020 12:50 IST

The men had facilitated the sanction of loans to fraudsters based on false documents, the police said

The Anti-Bank Fraud Wing of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) has arrested two more accused persons, for their alleged involvement in facilitating the sanction of car loans from nationalised banks in the city.

The suspects have been identified as S. Ravi, 50, and M. Sakkaraipandian, 37, of Kodungaiyur who were middlemen between the fraudsters who were arrested last month. They facilitated the sanction of loans to the fraudsters based on forged documents, police said.

Advertising

Advertising

The case began when, following a complaint from Thillai Govindan, manager of Punjab National Bank, Velachery, a special wing of the city police had detected a major racket in the obtaining of car loans from public sector bank branches in the city and arrested three accused for allegedly cheating the banks by misrepresentation and producing of forged documents. On November 27, the police had arrested three accused -- Mohammed Musamil 34, T. Ayyathurai, 32, and B. Balvijay, 35, who gave temporary, false addresses in Neelankarai and Muttukadu. The gang went absconding for the last two years after obtaining car loans on the pretext of buying high-end luxury cars by pretending to be wealthy businessmen, and then failed to repay the amounts.

Police sources said further investigations are on to trace other suspects who were involved in the offence.