HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two more arrested for the murder of VCK functionary

Eight persons arrested in the case so far; the VCK functionary was murdered on April 27 and business rivalry is suspected to be the motive

April 28, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The MGR Nagar police have arrested two more persons for the murder of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) functionary R. Ramesh alias ‘Munda kutty’ Ramesh. With this, eight persons have been arrested so far in the case.

A senior police official said Ramesh was murdered by a gang on Thursday morning while he was having tea at a shop in K.K. Nagar. Immediately, the MGR Nagar police arrested six persons, including the prime accused Rakesh. On Friday, the police arrested two more persons — Rakesh’s wife Shobana and M. Deepan. 

During investigation, the police found that Rakesh and Ramesh were once involved in real estate business but fell out a few years ago. Because of business enmity, Rakesh, with the help of a gang, murdered Ramesh, the police added.

Related Topics

Chennai / murder

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.