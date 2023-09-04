HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two more persons arrested in murder case

September 04, 2023 06:13 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons, who were allegedly involved in the murder of history sheeter Arcot Suresh in Pattinapakkam Police station limits, have been arrested. With this, 11 persons have been arrested in the case.

The victim, V. Suresh alias ‘Arcot’ Suresh, 49, of Pulianthope had more than 30 criminal cases against his name. Following a threat to his life, he relocated from the city to Vellore. On August 18, he came out from court proceedings and was walking along with his friend Madhavan on Loop Road in Pattinambakkam when more than five persons attacked Suresh with long knives. Suresh died on the way to the hospital while Madhu was critically injured.

Nine suspects surrendered in the court or were arrested by the police last month. The murder was committed because of previous enmity. The police were looking for some more suspects. In pursuance of his search, the police arrested two more suspects who have been identified as John Kennedy, 53, and Sudhakarprasad, 34, of Thousand Lights, both functionaries of the AIADMK.

Related Topics

Chennai / murder

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.