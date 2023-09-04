Two more persons arrested in murder case

September 04, 2023 06:13 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - CHENNAI

Two persons, who were allegedly involved in the murder of history sheeter Arcot Suresh in Pattinapakkam Police station limits, have been arrested. With this, 11 persons have been arrested in the case.

The victim, V. Suresh alias ‘Arcot’ Suresh, 49, of Pulianthope had more than 30 criminal cases against his name. Following a threat to his life, he relocated from the city to Vellore. On August 18, he came out from court proceedings and was walking along with his friend Madhavan on Loop Road in Pattinambakkam when more than five persons attacked Suresh with long knives. Suresh died on the way to the hospital while Madhu was critically injured.

Nine suspects surrendered in the court or were arrested by the police last month. The murder was committed because of previous enmity. The police were looking for some more suspects. In pursuance of his search, the police arrested two more suspects who have been identified as John Kennedy, 53, and Sudhakarprasad, 34, of Thousand Lights, both functionaries of the AIADMK.