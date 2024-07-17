GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two minor boys drive SUV and cause accident in Chennai

Published - July 17, 2024 01:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Two minor boys drove a sports utility vehicle without the knowledge of the family members and caused an accident injuring two pedestrians on Pycrofts Road in Royapettah on Tuesday, July 16, 2024. The Anna Square traffic investigation wing police have filed a case against the owner of the vehicle and are investigating. 

A senior official of City Traffic police said Egikhan is residing along with his brother’s family in Pachaiyappan Street of Triplicane. On Tuesday evening his brother’s 14-year-old son, along with his cousin, took the SUV without the knowledge of the elders and drove through a few streets.

As they were proceeding on Pycrofts road they lost control of the vehicle and hit a two-wheeler and two pedestrians walking on the road. They then started the vehicle and tried to escape but the residents caught hold of the minors and handed over to the patrol police team. The two pedestrians who escaped with minor injuries were admitted in the Government Royapettah hospital for treatment. 

The police patrol team after informing the accident to the Anna Square traffic investigation took the boys to the station for enquiry and have taken footage of the CCTV of the accident. 

