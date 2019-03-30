Chennai

Two migrant labourers die in wall collapse at Pammal

Two migrant workers died and another worker was injured after a wall collapsed on them on Thursday while they were cleaning an effluent treatment plant at a leather factory in Pammal, Pallavaram.

Abith Hussein, 30, and Akram Hansari, 17, of Jharkhand have been identified as the deceased, the police said.

Ajay Kumar, who was working with them, was injured in the incident.

The three workers were cleaning the treatment plant since Thursday evening. While they were busy doing their work, the 7-foot-high side wall collapsed on them.

Manager booked

Akram died on the spot and Abith died later at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in the early hours of Friday.

Ajay was admitted with serious condition. The Shankar Nagar police have booked a case against the manager of the firm for causing death due to negligence. Further investigation is on.

Printable version | Mar 30, 2019

© The Hindu

