Two Metro Rail stations ready for safety inspections next week

Work completed on Tiruvottiyur Theradi and Wimco Nagar Depot stations

Two stations of Chennai Metro’s phase I extension project — Tiruvottiyur Theradi and Wimco Nagar Depot — are likely to be inaugurated soon. With the construction of these two stations completed, the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) will inspect them next week. The two stations will become operational once the CMRS issues clearance.

According to an official of the Chennai Metro Rail Ltd (CMRL), a CMRS team will check the safety aspects necessary to allow passenger traffic.

“Last week, the documents containing technical parameters of both the stations such as how the station had been built, signalling, telecom and various other systems were sent to CMRS. They sought additional information, which we have provided. They have agreed to inspect next week. During the inspection, they will be thoroughly examining everything from accessibility of fire exit to signage,” an official said. Usually, the CMRS issues certificate a couple of days after ascertaining if all the facilities adhere to the norms; otherwise, a conditional certificate is issued asking the Metro Rail to finish the pending work and send the documents again. Once, the safety certificate is issued by CMRS, the station can be opened for operations. “It may be inaugurated in about two weeks. We will inform the State government and ask for a possible date for inauguration,” he added.

Around same time last year, the 9-km Washermenpet-Wimco Nagar Phase I extension project was inaugurated. Tiruvottiyur Theradi station was still being built at that time by contractors and hence, trains had been skipping the stop. Recently, officials decided to build the Wimco Nagar Depot station.