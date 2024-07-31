ADVERTISEMENT

Two men sentenced to five-year imprisonment for attempt to murder

Published - July 31, 2024 01:21 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 46-year-old man and his associate were convicted and sentenced to five year-imprisonment for attempting to murder his wife in KK Nagar. 

According to police, Ponvel, 42 and his wife Amuthavalli, 40 were residents of Sekkizhar Street, MGR Nagar. In 2020, Amuthavalli did not return home for a couple of days and stayed at a political functionary’s house.  Ponvel and his friend Manivannan reached the house where she was staying and had a quarrel with her questioning her why she did not come to his house. Ponvel and Manivannan attacked her with a knife and fled the scene. Based on a complaint given by her, police arrested the duo and remanded them to judicial custody.

The duo was tried for the offence of attempting to murder before 17th Additional Sessions Court in Singaravelar Maligai. At the conclusion of trial, the court sentenced the duo to five-year rigorous imprisonment besides imposing a fine of Rs. 5000 each.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US