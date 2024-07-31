Two men sentenced to five-year imprisonment for attempt to murder

A 46-year-old man and his associate were convicted and sentenced to five year-imprisonment for attempting to murder his wife in KK Nagar.

According to police, Ponvel, 42 and his wife Amuthavalli, 40 were residents of Sekkizhar Street, MGR Nagar. In 2020, Amuthavalli did not return home for a couple of days and stayed at a political functionary’s house. Ponvel and his friend Manivannan reached the house where she was staying and had a quarrel with her questioning her why she did not come to his house. Ponvel and Manivannan attacked her with a knife and fled the scene. Based on a complaint given by her, police arrested the duo and remanded them to judicial custody.

The duo was tried for the offence of attempting to murder before 17th Additional Sessions Court in Singaravelar Maligai. At the conclusion of trial, the court sentenced the duo to five-year rigorous imprisonment besides imposing a fine of Rs. 5000 each.

