GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two men sentenced to five-year imprisonment for attempt to murder

Published - July 31, 2024 01:21 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 46-year-old man and his associate were convicted and sentenced to five year-imprisonment for attempting to murder his wife in KK Nagar. 

According to police, Ponvel, 42 and his wife Amuthavalli, 40 were residents of Sekkizhar Street, MGR Nagar. In 2020, Amuthavalli did not return home for a couple of days and stayed at a political functionary’s house.  Ponvel and his friend Manivannan reached the house where she was staying and had a quarrel with her questioning her why she did not come to his house. Ponvel and Manivannan attacked her with a knife and fled the scene. Based on a complaint given by her, police arrested the duo and remanded them to judicial custody.

The duo was tried for the offence of attempting to murder before 17th Additional Sessions Court in Singaravelar Maligai. At the conclusion of trial, the court sentenced the duo to five-year rigorous imprisonment besides imposing a fine of Rs. 5000 each.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.