Two men murdered by gang near Red Hills, four arrested

September 02, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:16 am IST - CHENNAI

Two men were hacked to death and one was injured when a gang attacked them at a public gym, where they were hiding, at Kannampalayam near Red Hills on Friday.

The Red Hills police have arrested four persons, including a juvenile, who were allegedly involved in the crime.

The deceased were identified as S. Srikanth, 20, and S. Vijay, 26, of Perungavur village and the injured person as D. Ajay Kumar, 27, of the same village.

According to a complaint, Ajay and his friends picked a fight with the gang over a petty issue in their village two days ago. When the gang retaliated and chased them, they fled the village and were hiding in the gym fearing for their lives.

The rival gang found them in the gym and attacked the three with long knives and other weapons. Srikanth and Vijay died on the spot while Ajay is battling for life at the Government Stanley Hospital.

The police have taken a statement from Ajay.

The arrested were identified as A. Dilli, 37, of Vichur, R. Srikanth, 18, and D. Naresh, 18, both of Kannampalayam, and a juvenile. The police have launched a search for the remaining members of the gang.

