HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two men murdered by gang near Red Hills, four arrested

Among the arrested is a juvenile; the victims were hiding in a public gym fearing for their lives; police have launched a search for a few more suspects in the case

September 02, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:16 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Two men were hacked to death and one was injured when a gang attacked them at a public gym, where they were hiding, at Kannampalayam near Red Hills on Friday.

The Red Hills police have arrested four persons, including a juvenile, who were allegedly involved in the crime.

The deceased were identified as S. Srikanth, 20, and S. Vijay, 26, of Perungavur village and the injured person as D. Ajay Kumar, 27, of the same village.

According to a complaint, Ajay and his friends picked a fight with the gang over a petty issue in their village two days ago. When the gang retaliated and chased them, they fled the village and were hiding in the gym fearing for their lives.

The rival gang found them in the gym and attacked the three with long knives and other weapons. Srikanth and Vijay died on the spot while Ajay is battling for life at the Government Stanley Hospital.

The police have taken a statement from Ajay.

The arrested were identified as A. Dilli, 37, of Vichur, R. Srikanth, 18, and D. Naresh, 18, both of Kannampalayam, and a juvenile. The police have launched a search for the remaining members of the gang.

Related Topics

Chennai / murder

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.