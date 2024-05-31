Two men held in Chennai for making fake sale deed documents 

The Central Crime Branch of Greater Chennai City Police has arrested two men of a graphic design outlet in Kodambakkam for allegedly creating fake sale deed for 23-grounds of land belonging to a leading construction company on behalf of two businessmen who tried to sell the property in a fraudulent method.

On February 16, 2023, Rajasekar, Joint Sub-Registrar-I, Saidapet, South Chennai preferred a complaint against one Kamala Kannan who allegedly produced documents with draft sale deed executed by Arun Malhothra in favour of Harsh Malhothra for the land situated at Kalki Krishnamurthy Salai in Thiruvanmiyur to the extent of 23 grounds.

On scrutinising the documents, the sub-registrar found that the original documents were with a leading construction firm. The documents submitted for the registration were found to be forged, police said.

In this connection a case was registered at Forgery Investigation Wing, CCB and taken up for investigation. During the course of investigation the accused R. Kamala Kannan, 46, of Pallikarnai, was arrested on May 3 and his confession has been recorded and he was sent to judicial custody. Further investigation revealed that Suresh Kumar of Padappai, Yuvaraj Chowdhary of West Mambalam and Raju of Kodambakkam had created the fake documents at the Rasi Graphics located at Kodambakkam.

Now, police arrested A. Suresh Kumar, 41, of Padappai and Yuvaraj Chowdhary, 56, of West Mambalam and seized incriminating materials and instruments of two CPUs, two monitors, two printers, fake rubber stamps, fake voter identity cards, empty rubber stamp handle, fake sale deeds, Tamil Nadu government’s holograms, fake educational certificates at Rasi Graphics Kodambakkam.

The arrested accused were produced before a court on Wednesday and sent to judicial custody as per the court order.

