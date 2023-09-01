HamberMenu
Two men held for possessing hybrid ganja

September 01, 2023 06:23 am | Updated 06:23 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Neelankarai police on Thursday arrested two men for allegedly possessing hybrid ganja called “OG Kush”.

Following tip-off, a special team of police mounted a surveillance around a private hotel in Kottivakkam and ascertained that two customers at the hotel were possessing and using the drug. Then the team members conducted a search and seized the contraband from them.

The police said the suspect, Jonathan, had been into crypto currency trading and other business and other suspect carried the drug by train after that was handed over to him in another state following illegal import from a foreign country. About 103 gram of “OG Kush” with a market value of ₹4,63,300, four mobile phones, and an electronic weighing machine were seized from them.

