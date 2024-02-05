GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two men held for damaging vehicles in Chetpet

February 05, 2024 11:06 pm | Updated 11:06 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The city police arrested two men, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, indulged in a ruckus and damaged vehicles parked on Brindavanam 2nd street in Chetpet.

Police said M. Jayasuriya, 27, of Chetpet, had parked his car in front of his house.. On Sunday at 11.45 p.m., two men, who were under the influence of alcohol, damaged 18 vehicles with knives including three cars, six autos and nine two-wheelers parked on the road and fled from the spot.  Jayasuriya’s car was also damaged. A case was registered and investigated on the basis of a complaint filed by Jayasuriya at Chetpet Police Station.

Police arrested S. Gugan, 19, and Dhanushraj, 20, and a knife was seized from them. 

