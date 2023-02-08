HamberMenu
Two men held for chain snatching in Chennai

The two men told police that they had watched videos on social media platforms on how to evade capture after stealing

February 08, 2023 10:40 am | Updated 10:40 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Mangadu Police arrested two accused for allegedly snatching a chain from a woman near Ramapuram recently. The duo had allegedly watched videos on social media platforms on how to evade police capture. 

The accused were identified as Vijay, 29, and Padagotti Tamizhan, 35. Police said that on the night of January 28, while a woman was on her way to attend a wedding at Gerugambakkam, the bike-borne duo suddenly snatched a gold chain weighing four sovereigns from her. The duo fled the scene. 

Mangadu Police investigated her complaint and analysed CCTV footage to trace the accused.  They were found riding a two-wheeler in the surrounding areas, and, police said, frequently changed clothes as well as the number plates of the bike. The police traced the duo and arrested them.

During the interrogation, the two men told police that they watched videos on social media to learn how to snatch chains. Police recovered the stolen chain from them.

 

