Two men held for attempting to murder a young man in Chennai

February 27, 2024 04:50 pm | Updated 04:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Vyasarpadi police have arrested two men, including a history-sheeter who allegedly attempted to murder a young man.

Police said D. Akash Kumar, 22 resides at Mullai Nagar, Vyasarpadi. He, and Karthik alias ‘Vettu’ Karthik, who lives in the same area, have a running disputes due to previous enmity. On Monday, February 26, 2024, when Akash Kumar was standing near a Tasmac shop in Magazinepuram, Vyasarpadi, three persons who came there began an argument with him, and then attacked him with a knife and fled from the scene.

Akash Kumar, who suffered bleeding injuries, was admitted to a hospital and received treatment. Based on a complaint from his mother, the Vyasarpadi police registered a case and after an investigation, arrested Karthik 27, a history-sheeter and Yuvaraj, 26, of Vyasarpadi who were involved in the murder attempt.