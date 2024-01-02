Two men from Tripura held for smuggling ganja

January 02, 2024 10:15 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - CHENNAI

The police have arrested two men from Tripura who smuggled ganja from their State and sold it in Perungudi and Taramani areas. The personnel seized 10 kg of ganja from the duo.

Based on a tip-off, a special team of police, led by Assistant Commissioner A. Ameer Ahamed, mounted surveillance at Taramani and Perungudi railway stations. The police nabbed the duo who have been identified as Shafiq Mia, 32, and Imam Hussain, 34, of Tripura.

The police said they rented an apartment at the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board tenements in Perumbakkam. One of them worked as a conservancy staff at a hospital in Perungudi, while the other was a cook at an eatery. They smuggled ganja from their native by air and train and sold them in Perungudi and Taramani, the police said. s

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.