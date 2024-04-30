Two men from Rajasthan arrested in Chennai for harbouring burglary suspects

April 30, 2024 12:20 pm | Updated 12:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Muthapudupet Police of the Avadi City Police on Monday, April 29, 2024, arrested two men who allegedly harboured suspects involved in a robbery at a jewellery store on April 15.

On April 15, a gang of unidentified men carrying guns, barged into a jewellery store, tied up the owner Prakash Pukkaram, and made away gold and silver jewellery worth ₹1.5 crore and ₹5 lakh in cash in Elliamman Nagar, Muthapudupet. When Prakash attempted to raise an alarm, the gang silenced him by hitting him on the head with a gun and then downing the shutters of the shop. Prakash managed to free himself after the gang escaped and alerted police.

Special teams were formed to trace the suspects. The investigation revealed that two young men, who have been identified as Dinesh Kumar, 24 and Shetana Ram, 23, had harboured the suspects by way of giving them shelter and also passing information on to them. Natives of Rajasthan, the two had been working in the city.

Police said the suspects stayed at a room rented by Shetana Ram and were provided with other support by the duo. The duo also surveilled the jewellery shop before the robbery was committed, and received part of looted money and some jewellery from the main suspects.

