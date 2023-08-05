HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two men from Mumbai arrested for stealing gold jewellery

Investigation showed that they were involved in several cases of theft in jewellery shops in Adambakkam, Kotturpuram, Ramapuram and Tiruppur

August 05, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madipakkam police on Friday arrested two men from Mumbai on charges of stealing gold jewellery from shops in Adambakkam, Kotturpuram and Ramapuram and from individuals after diverting their attention.

The police said that Pandiyalakshmi, 23, an employee of an optician’s shop on Pillaiyar Kovil Street in Madipakkam was robbed of her gold chain on July 15. In her complaint, she said two men entered the shop on the pretext of buying a pair of spectacles, diverted her attention, snatched her gold chain weighing five sovereigns and fled the spot.

Based on her complaint, the Madipakkam police took up investigation. A police team arrested Gulab Abbas, 52, and M. Chaklan, 22, from Mumbai. A gold chain and a motorcycle used for committing the crime were seized from the suspects.

Further investigation revealed that the two were habitual offenders and used to steal gold jewellery from shops in Adambakkam, Kotturpuram, Ramapuram and Tiruppur. They also robbed several elderly women of their jewellery. They would sell the stolen jewellery in Mumbai and lead a lavish life. The two used to visit Chennai by flight, said the police.

Related Topics

Chennai / theft & burglary

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.