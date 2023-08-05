Two men from Mumbai arrested for stealing gold jewellery

August 05, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Madipakkam police on Friday arrested two men from Mumbai on charges of stealing gold jewellery from shops in Adambakkam, Kotturpuram and Ramapuram and from individuals after diverting their attention.

The police said that Pandiyalakshmi, 23, an employee of an optician’s shop on Pillaiyar Kovil Street in Madipakkam was robbed of her gold chain on July 15. In her complaint, she said two men entered the shop on the pretext of buying a pair of spectacles, diverted her attention, snatched her gold chain weighing five sovereigns and fled the spot.

Based on her complaint, the Madipakkam police took up investigation. A police team arrested Gulab Abbas, 52, and M. Chaklan, 22, from Mumbai. A gold chain and a motorcycle used for committing the crime were seized from the suspects.

Further investigation revealed that the two were habitual offenders and used to steal gold jewellery from shops in Adambakkam, Kotturpuram, Ramapuram and Tiruppur. They also robbed several elderly women of their jewellery. They would sell the stolen jewellery in Mumbai and lead a lavish life. The two used to visit Chennai by flight, said the police.