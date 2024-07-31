GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two men from Kerala held for courier fraud 

Published - July 31, 2024 01:16 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The Cyber Crime Police, East Zone of the Greater Chennai City Police, have arrested two men from Kerala for abetting a gang that swindled money from several persons with fake claims of illegal items in couriers.

The arrested persons have been identified as Nithin Joseph, 31, and Ramees, 31, both hailing from Kerala.

The police said Ganapathi, 51, a bank staff, on April 6 lodged a complaint after losing ₹3.64 lakh to online scammers. In his complaint, Ganapathi said he received a call from an unidentified person who claimed to be a representative of FedEx courier. The caller claimed that a courier containing contraband was received in Ganapathi’s name. The courier was booked using Ganapathi’s Aadhaar number, the caller claimed.

Later, the caller connected him with another person, who was posing as a Cyber Crime Investigation Officer. On the pretext of an “inquiry”, the imposter forced Ganapathi to transfer money to two bank accounts. He promised to return the money soon after “verification”. However, Ganapathi did not hear from them again.

Realising that he was duped of ₹3.64 lakh, he lodged a complaint with the police.

After analysing call records and bank transactions, the police traced and arrested Nithin and Ramees. The police said the duo had opened bank accounts in their names and shared them to the fraudsters, who swindled money using their bank accounts. The duo had received commission from the gang, said the police.

