Two men from Coimbatore held for robbery 

February 07, 2023 10:22 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Guindy Police have arrested two persons from Coimbatore for allegedly robbing gold ornaments from an elderly woman.

Police said the victim has been identified as Sornathai, 73, a resident of Avvaiyar Street in Ekkattuthangal. She had displayed a ‘To-Let’ board on a portion of her house. On January 31, two persons approached her requesting details of the house to be rented out. Noticing that she was alone at her home, the duo threatened her and robbed her of her gold thali chain, bangles, ring and ear-rings. They escaped from there.

Based on her complaint, the Guindy Crime Investigation Police scrutinised CCTV footage and arrested C.Prabu,31 and C.Ajith, 25 of Coimbatore. The gold ornaments were recovered from them.