Two men from Bihar arrested in Chennai for forgery of nursing certificates

The Mylapore Police have arrested two men from Bihar for allegedly submitting fake documents to enrol with the Tamil Nadu Nursing Council.

The suspects have been identified as Sambu Kumar, 38, and Vijayendra Kumar, 29, from Bihar. Police sources said the duo came to the Council, located in Mylapore, on Tuesday, June 18, 2024. They produced education certificates of their spouses ,claiming that they had completed a nursing course in Bihar and wanted to enrol. The staff of the Council, on verification of those certificates and marksheets, found that they were fake.

The staff of the Council lodged a complaint with the police. Police arrested the duo and seized the fake documents from them. They wanted to enrol here so their wives could get jobs under the all-India quota, said police. Police also launched a search for the spouses.

