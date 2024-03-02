ADVERTISEMENT

Two men electrocuted in T. Nagar

March 02, 2024 01:02 am | Updated 01:03 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Two men were electrocuted when the aluminium ladder they were carrying came in contact with a transformer at an apartment complex in T. Nagar on Thursday evening.

Pondy Bazaar police said the men were identified as Narayanan, 33, of Thiruvottiyur, and Sivakumar, 32, of Pattinapakkam. They were employed as car drivers at the apartment. On Thursday, one of the residents used the ladder for their AC service and kept at same place.

Later in the evening, the two drivers who were in the apartment decided to replace the ladder to its designated spot. Along with three others, Narayanan and Sivakumar lifted the ladder and were moving to the back of the apartment where the transformer was.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The two who were touching the ladder were electrocuted when it touched the transformer. Pondy Bazaar police recovered the bodies and sent them for postmortem.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US