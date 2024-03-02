GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two men electrocuted in T. Nagar

March 02, 2024 01:02 am | Updated 01:03 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Two men were electrocuted when the aluminium ladder they were carrying came in contact with a transformer at an apartment complex in T. Nagar on Thursday evening.

Pondy Bazaar police said the men were identified as Narayanan, 33, of Thiruvottiyur, and Sivakumar, 32, of Pattinapakkam. They were employed as car drivers at the apartment. On Thursday, one of the residents used the ladder for their AC service and kept at same place.

Later in the evening, the two drivers who were in the apartment decided to replace the ladder to its designated spot. Along with three others, Narayanan and Sivakumar lifted the ladder and were moving to the back of the apartment where the transformer was.

The two who were touching the ladder were electrocuted when it touched the transformer. Pondy Bazaar police recovered the bodies and sent them for postmortem.

