Two men die while cleaning chemical storage tank in Manali

The Manali police have registered a case and are investigating

April 09, 2024 09:42 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons died after allegedly inhaling poisonous gas while cleaning a tank on the premises of Tamilnadu Petroproducts Limited (TPL), Manali, on Tuesday.

The police identified the victims as Deenadayalan, 41, and Panchnath Thakur, 59, of Sathangadu. They were contract employees. For the last two days, they had been cleaning the tanks that were used for storing the chemical benzene.

The duo fainted inside an almost-empty tank when they were cleaning it around 11 a.m. on Tuesday. They were rushed to a hospital, where the doctor declared them ‘brought dead’. K. Ballakrishnan, Deputy Commissioner, Red Hills, conducted a preliminary inquiry on the TPL premises. The Manali police have registered a case and are investigating.

