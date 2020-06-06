ChennaiCHENNAI 06 June 2020 16:10 IST
Two men assault woman in Anna Nagar
Updated: 06 June 2020 16:10 IST
Police are on the look out for the men
The police are searching for two men who reportedly attacked a woman and her son with a log, in Anna Nagar, on Friday night.
According to police, two persons, suspected to be in an intoxicated condition, were driving a car on Seventh Main Road near Shanti Colony. They stopped the car and got down to assault a woman. When passers-by gathered, the two sped away.
However, police said they returned after a few hours and attacked the woman with a log. They also attacked the woman’s son and then fled the spot. They left the car behind.
The police have registered a case and are investigating
