Two men assault owner of eatery in Tondiarpet

The R.K. Nagar police are searching for two men, who posed as advocates, on charges of assaulting a fast-food joint owner in Tondiarpet on Saturday.

CCTV footage of the eatery owner being kicked by one of the customers was widely circulated on message-sharing platforms.

On Saturday afternoon, a few men wearing white shirts and black trousers entered a fast food joint in Durga Devi Nagar on Ennore High Road owned by Akhila Nayagam.

They ordered food and when it was delivered, they complained there was less meat in the fried rice.

“We then served more meat. However, they claimed that they were advocates and wanted to see our food licence. In order to pacify them, I called up a relative, also an advocate, who spoke to them. Later, they left the place,” said Arivalagan, brother of the eatery owner.

However, in the evening, the duo came back and an argument ensued between them and the restaurant owner. CCTV footage from the shop shows one man, dressed in black and white, kicking Mr. Nayagam. In the impact, Mr. Nayagam sustained injuries. “We suspect he is not a lawyer, but was dressed like one,” Mr. Arivalagan said.

A case has been registered with the R.K. Nagar police station and further investigation is on. “We have been running the eatery for nearly 20 years. Men posing as advocates often create problems for us. They threaten us,” Mr. Arivalagan added.