Two men arrested for robbing a college student

December 19, 2022 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Otteri police on Sunday arrested two persons who robbed a college student after getting a lift on his motorcycle.

The police said Akash, 21, a college student living at Hyder Garden in Perambur, was returning on his motorcycle in the early hours of Sunday after attending midnight mass at a church. Two men stopped him near Jamaliah Link Road and asked for a lift. After travelling a short distance, the two brandished a knife and asked Mr. Akash to stop the motorcycle. They robbed him of his mobile phone, watch and wallet and fled the spot.

On a complaint from Mr. Akash, the Otteri police arrested the accused — Prasad Kumar, 22, and Tharun, 19, of Ayanavaram. The police recovered the stolen articles from the two.

