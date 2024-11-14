ADVERTISEMENT

Two men arrested for producing forged demand draft

Published - November 14, 2024 12:00 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Avadi City Police arrested two men for attempting to submit a forged demand draft (DD) for ₹1.47 crore at a private bank.

As per a complaint lodged by Derek Lezly, branch manager of HDFC Bank, Redhills, T. Chandru, 55, of GG Enterprises, submitted a DD that was drawn allegedly from the State Bank of India. The staff at the clearance section of the private bank found that the DD was forged.

The CCB registered a case and, following investigation, arrested Chandru and his associate, V. Gunasekaran, 59, of Kolathur.

