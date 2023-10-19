Two men arrested for murder of transperson near Mambakkam

October 19, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Selaiyur police arrested two suspects for allegedly murdering a transperson near Mambakkam on Saturday.

The police identified the victim as Dheenadayalan alias Dayalammal, 50, a transperson from Mappedu, near Tambaram. When Sanjana, 28, a relative of the victim, rang up Dayalammal on Sunday, she did not respond. Ms. Sanjana informed Dayalammal’s brother, who lodged a complaint with the police.

On Monday, Dayalammal’s body was recovered from a canal near Mambakkam with injuries and stab wounds. Her mobile phone was also missing. The police traced the mobile phone to a shopkeeper in Burma Bazaar, who told them that two persons had sold it to him. Based on CCTV camera footage, the police arrested Ramachandran, 26, of Ponmar, and Rajaji alias Raji, 28, of Perumbakkam.

Investigation revealed that they hit Dayalammal with their vehicle when they were driving drunk. She argued with the duo, which escalated and led to the murder. They fled the scene after discarding the body and snatching the mobile phone, the police said.

