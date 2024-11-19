 />
Two men arrested for kidnapping and raping minor in Chennai

Published - November 19, 2024 07:16 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The St. Thomas Mount All-Women Police on Sunday arrested two men for allegedly kidnapping and raping a 17-year-old girl.

The arrested have been identified as Bakkiyaraj, 38, and Paramasivam, 40, both call-taxi drivers. The victim lived with her aunt. On November 12, she left home after a quarrel. Taking a taxi, she told the driver, Bakkiyaraj, that she wanted to search for jobs. He took her to a place near the Central railway station and called his friend Paramasivam to the spot. “Paramasivam took the girl to his house in Kilambakkam. He told his family that she was his friend’s daughter. She stayed at the house for two days and searched for jobs,” a police officer said. In the meantime, her aunt had lodged a complaint seeking to trace the girl.

When the girl decided to return home on November 15, Paramasivam and Bakkiyraj took her in a car and raped her. She told her aunt what had happened after she returned home. Based on a complaint, the police arrested the two men under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. They were sent for judicial remand on Monday.

