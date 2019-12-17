Two men arrested for impersonating CBI personnel

Police arrested two persons for allegedly posing as “men from CBI” on Monday near Viruthampet. The accused held fake IDs and social media accounts impersonating CBI officers in Vellore district.

The police identified the accused as Matheen, 43, and A. Hariharan, 27. Mr. Matheen runs a catering service and is a resident of Ration Shop Street in Viruthampet, while Mr. Hariharan is a resident of RMS Colony at Kalinjur.

Police sources said that the duo conducted checks on vehicles while posing as CBI officers. The police received complaints from the public who were cheated by the impersonators.

Following one such complaint, a special police team was formed and the accused were tracked down.

They found fake ID cards, police uniforms and overcoats with the CBI logo in the possession of the accused. The accused also had fake accounts on Facebook and WhatsApp as police officials, police surces said.

They were arrested under Section 341 (wrongful restraint), Section 171 (wearing garb or carrying token used by public servant with fraudulent intent), Section 419 (cheating by personation), Section 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), and Section 506(ii) (Criminal intimidation) of the IPC, the police said.