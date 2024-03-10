Two men arrested for amassing ₹10 crore through ‘charity’ calls

March 10, 2024 01:12 am | Updated 01:13 am IST - CHENNAI

The city police have busted a racket of two men who allegedly ran a fictitious call centre and made phone calls to people to collect money on the pretext of donation. They amassed a total of ₹10 crore in the last two years through the illegal activity.

Last January, Muthu, 41, of Triplicane received a phone call from a woman. The caller told him that she was working at an orphanage trust, and sought financial assistance to help destitute women, orphans, and disabled persons.

The woman reportedly told Muthu that he could transfer money through a digital wallet. Due to repeated inducement by sending photos and videos of children and documents related to the trust, he replied that he would pay if anyone would come in person. Subsequently, he paid ₹1,000 to a person deputed by the caller.

However, Muthu later grew suspicious, and paid a visit to place mentioned by the caller as the old age and children’s home in Perambur to which the donations were made. Instead, a call centre, with around 20 employees engaged in raising funds from the public under the garb of charity, was functioning at the place.

Muthu later lodged a complaint with Sembium police.

Following this, Additional Commissioner of Police, North, Asra Garg, went to the premises of the call centre, and conducted an inquiry.

Sembium police registered a case, and arrested Gopi, 45, of Chintadripet, and Kannan, 32, of Ennore.

Mr. Asra said the suspects were running trusts through which they collected money from the public. He cautioned the people against such fraudulent activities.

