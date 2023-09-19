Two men arrested, 10 kg of ganja seized from them in Tambaram

September 19, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Prohibition Enforcement Wing of the Tambaram police on Tuesday arrested two men who smuggled ganja from Odisha.

Following a tip-off, the police inquired with two persons who were moving about in a suspicious manner near the bus stand in West Tambaram adjacent to the railway station. On searching their bag, the police found 10.4 kg of ganja. The two were identified as Utham Kumar Bishoi, 24, and Tudhu Dakka, 24, of Odisha.

Meanwhile, the Adyar Prohibition Enforcement Wing on Monday afternoon arrested K. Musthafa, 28, of Thrissur, Kerala, and seized 6 kg of ganja from him. The ICF police arrested Balu alias Funk Balu, 34, of Ayappakkam for possession of ganja and seized 1.2 kg of ganja from him.