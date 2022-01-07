Two men accused of murders in Chengapattu, gunned down by police on Friday morning

Police said the men, both of whom had pending criminal cases against them, had attacked a police team that was trying to arrest them

Two history-sheeters, who were involved in a double murder on Thursday night, were gunned down by Chengalpattu Police near Mamandur on Friday morning, as they attacked a police team that was trying to nab them.

The deceased were identified as Dinesh, 23, and Biscuit Moideen, 20, of Chengalpattu. Both had pending criminal cases against them. Police said they had been involved in the murders committed on Thursday.

Police sources said a gang of six members, with weapons, on two bikes, surrounded first victim Karthik, 27, from KK Street who was standing near a tea shop located just opposite the old bus stand at 7.20 p.m. on Thursday. Even as he tried to escape from them, the gang allegedly threw country bombs on him and after he collapsed, the gang reportedly used long knives and and hacked him further. The murder was committed in full public view near the bus stand. After brandishing weapons, the gang fled the scene on their bikes.

Minutes later, the gang of men went to the house of Mahesh, a vegetable vendor in Mettu Street, where he was watching television. The gang hacked the man and left him in a pool of blood. These two murders were seen as a fallout of a dispute over a love affair.

Chengalpattu district police launched an investigation and a special team fanned out to several places to trace the whereabouts of the accused.

At 8.30 a.m., the police team surrounded Dinesh, 23 and Biscuit Moideen, 20 who were hiding near the Palar river. A senior police officer said, "They had country-made bombs and attacked two of our men. In self- defence, our inspector opened fire on them."

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Kancheepuram Range M. Sathyapriya and Chengalpattu Superintendent of Police P. Aravindhan visited the spot and conducted inquiries.

The bodies of the deceased were sent to the Government General Hospital, Chengalpattu. The injured police personnel have been admitted in the hospital for treatment.