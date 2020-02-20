Two members of Chinese cargo ship test negative for COVID-19

Two Chinese crew members of a cargo ship that arrived in Chennai Port on Tuesday have tested negative for coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

According to a bulletin released by the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, the cargo ship — M V Magnate — had arrived at the Chennai Port with 19 Chinese crew members. During screening, two of them had mild fever. Their nasal, throat swabs and blood samples were sent for testing to the King Institute of Preventive Medicine, Guindy and returned negative for COVID-19.

The ship was allowed to enter the port after an incubation period of 14 days from the time it had last visited a Chinese Port, according to a press release. “On berthing, Port health team of the Port Health Organisation including a public health specialist cum deputy port health officer boarded the vessel and examined all the crew. It was observed that two of the 19 crew members had mild fever without other respiratory symptoms and otherwise healthy in all respects,” the release said.

The crew members were isolated inside the ship and the crew was not allowed shore access. The State health team and port health officer, Chennai visited the ship on Wednesday, and collected samples for testing.

With this, 46 samples lifted from passengers have tested negative for COVID-19 in the State.

With all evacuees from Wuhan, China, testing negative for COVID-19 and allowed to leave the ITBP quarantine facility in New Delhi, health officials said that this included 84 persons from Tamil Nadu.

“Out of the 84 evacuees from Wuhan, who were discharged from the camps, 34 persons have reached their homes in Tamil Nadu, while others are on their way. All of them have completed 18 to 20 days of quarantine and will be followed up for another eight to 10 days,” Health Secretary Beela Rajesh said.

Exams postponed

She added that the Chinese Embassy has informed that the country has decided to postpone the next semester for students. “The Government of India had taken up the concern of students with them, and they have responded favourably. Students pursuing courses in China need not return now,” she said. As on date, a total of 2,493 persons, who had travelled from China and other COVID-19 affected countries, were enrolled for follow-up in the State. Of this, 62 persons have completed the mandatory 28 days quarantine period.