Two lorries releasing raw sewage in open space in Sholinganallur seized

February 16, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) has seized two sewer lorries that released raw sewage in open space at Okkiam Maduvu at Sholinganallur on Wednesday.

A press release said a fine of ₹25,000 each was levied on the owners of the lorries for the offence. The water utility has formed special teams to monitor the illegal discharge of sewage on vacant lands and in waterbodies. It had listed 22 decanting points where sewage collected in unserved areas could be disposed.

