Two libraries that are integral to Chennai’s vintage identity to be restored soon

Two libraries that are an integral part of Chennai’s identity are set to be restored in about a year.

The Public Works Department will begin projects to restore the Madras Literary Society heritage structure on College Road campus and Goschen library, Chintadripet in a few weeks.

The PWD’s Building Centre and Conservation Division (BCCD), which has been involved in revitalising old structures and bringing them back to life, will start the ₹6.19-crore project to restore Madras Literary Society library by mid-December.

Located in the heart of Chennai, the library’s literary history dates back to 1812. It initially functioned from within Fort St. George and Connemara library, and in 1905 was moved to its present premises in the DPI campus.

Holding the pride of being one of the oldest libraries in the city, the heritage structure located in the serene neighbourhood of Nungambakkam houses a wealth of knowledge and rare books dating from 16th Century. The library has also been featured in many films for its tranquil backdrop and vintage charm.

Officials of the PWD noted that the single-storied structure has suffered 40%-50% of damage. Spread over 7,640 sq.ft., the structure comprises a large library hall and two small rooms at the rear. The high ceiling and multilevel stacks filled with books, that touch the ceiling, add to the lofty appearance of the building.

This would be the first major restoration work in many years except for periodical maintenance work. The Madras Terrace roof and brick masonry walls have suffered leaks. The building has developed cracks in some areas due to growth of vegetation, officials said.

Some of the works planned include replastering brick wall and fixing decayed wooden beams, teakwood paneled door and renewing damaged ornamental cornice in the exterior portions.

Goschen hall

Another major project would be to restore Chintadripet’s forgotten marvel — Goschen hall branch library. The officials said the historic structure built in classical style of architecture and spread over 2,636 sq.ft., wears a worn-out look with 70% damages.

While the structure was named after Lady Goschen, wife of the then Madras Governor George Goschen, the foundation stone for the Rao Sahib P.Vijayaragavulu Chetty’s public library was laid in 1926.

The Madras Terrace roof has been completely damaged and wall plastering need to be redone among the other works as part of the ₹2.36-crore project. Both the projects would be completed within a year, officials said.