Two known delinquents nabbed for plotting murder of a man in Chennai

December 03, 2022 07:23 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

A special team of police from Kodungaiyur on Saturday apprehended a history sheeter and his associate and seized country made bombs, a gun, bullets and raw material used for making bombs from the car by which they were travelling. The police said the two broke their legs when they jumped from a building while attempting to escape.

Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal formed special teams under Deputy Commissioners of Police to closely monitor the movements of known delinquents and the police have been taking the habitual offenders into preventive custody.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Pulianthope, Eswaran constituted a special team under sub-inspector Thomas David, two trainee sub-inspectors and two constables following a tip-off on the movement of two known delinquents.

While checking vehicles on Tondiarpet High Road at 2 a.m. on Saturday, the special team stopped a car. Two men travelling by the car took to their heels after seeing the police. As the police chased them, the two climbed a building and jumped from there in an attempt to escape. They fell and broke their legs and the police team overpowered them. The arrested have been identified as Prakash alias Vellai Prakash, 31, of Gingee, Villupuram district, and his associate Appu alias Vikramadhitan, 37, of Red Hills.

The police said Prakash was an A+ history sheeter and he was allegedly involved in more than two murders. He has nine criminal cases against him for various offences, including murder, attempt to murder and hurling explosive substances. Appu is wanted in one case of kidnapping in Madhavaram police station. The two, along with their associates, planned to murder a man and were in possession of arms and ammunitition.

The police recovered a gun, 12 bullets, 34 bombs, 35 knives and raw material to make the bombs from their car.

Meanwhile, Mr. Jiwal issued orders detaining 11 accused under Goondas Act in the last week who were arrested in connection with different cases.

