Two killed in separate road accidents in Tiruvallur

Special Correspondent July 24, 2022 18:52 IST

A 24-year-old youth was killed when he fell down from a bike while trying to avoid hitting a stray cow on Tiruttani Bypass Road late on Saturday.

The police identified the victim as D. Pavankumar, of Kanchipadi village, who ran a vegetable shop. On Saturday, he was going to the shop on the Bypass Road when the stray cattle suddenly crossed the road. He fell while trying to avoid hitting the cow and died on the spot due to head injuries. The body was sent to the Tiruttani Government Hospital for a post-mortem.

Woman run over

In another incident, a 75-year-old woman was killed after being run over by an unknown vehicle on E.V.R. Periyar Salai on Saturday.

Police identified the victim as G. Rukmani, of Ondikuppam. She was rushed to the Tiruvallur Government Hospital but was pronounced brought dead. The Manavalan Nagar police have filed a case and are on the lookout for the unidentified vehicle.