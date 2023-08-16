ADVERTISEMENT

Two killed in road accident on GST Road in Chennai

August 16, 2023 11:12 am | Updated 11:12 am IST - CHENNAI

Police said the rider of a two-wheeler lost control and crashed into a stationary lorry; both the rider and the pillion passenger were killed

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons were killed after the two-wheeler on which they were riding crashed into a stationary lorry early on Wednesday morning. The Guduvanchery police have filed a case and are investigating. 

A senior official of the Tambaram Police Commissionerate said N. Vignesh, a resident of  Thoraipakkam, along with his friend M. Rajkumar of Bodinayakanur, had gone to Udhagamandalam on a two-wheeler on August 12, 2023, and was returning early on Wednesday. When they were on GST Road near Urappakkam, the rider lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a lorry parked on the road margins, near a tea shop. While Vignesh suffered head injuries and was killed on the spot, Rajkumar was rushed to a private hospital but died, not responding to treatment. 

The Guduvanchery police sent the two bodies to the Government Chromepet Hospital for post-mortem examinations. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US