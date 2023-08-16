HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two killed in road accident on GST Road in Chennai

Police said the rider of a two-wheeler lost control and crashed into a stationary lorry; both the rider and the pillion passenger were killed

August 16, 2023 11:12 am | Updated 11:12 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons were killed after the two-wheeler on which they were riding crashed into a stationary lorry early on Wednesday morning. The Guduvanchery police have filed a case and are investigating. 

A senior official of the Tambaram Police Commissionerate said N. Vignesh, a resident of  Thoraipakkam, along with his friend M. Rajkumar of Bodinayakanur, had gone to Udhagamandalam on a two-wheeler on August 12, 2023, and was returning early on Wednesday. When they were on GST Road near Urappakkam, the rider lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a lorry parked on the road margins, near a tea shop. While Vignesh suffered head injuries and was killed on the spot, Rajkumar was rushed to a private hospital but died, not responding to treatment. 

The Guduvanchery police sent the two bodies to the Government Chromepet Hospital for post-mortem examinations. 

Related Topics

Chennai / road accident / police

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.