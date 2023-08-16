Two killed in road accident on GST Road in Chennai

August 16, 2023 11:12 am | Updated 11:12 am IST - CHENNAI

Two persons were killed after the two-wheeler on which they were riding crashed into a stationary lorry early on Wednesday morning. The Guduvanchery police have filed a case and are investigating.

A senior official of the Tambaram Police Commissionerate said N. Vignesh, a resident of Thoraipakkam, along with his friend M. Rajkumar of Bodinayakanur, had gone to Udhagamandalam on a two-wheeler on August 12, 2023, and was returning early on Wednesday. When they were on GST Road near Urappakkam, the rider lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a lorry parked on the road margins, near a tea shop. While Vignesh suffered head injuries and was killed on the spot, Rajkumar was rushed to a private hospital but died, not responding to treatment.

The Guduvanchery police sent the two bodies to the Government Chromepet Hospital for post-mortem examinations.