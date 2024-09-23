Two killed in road accident near Thirumazhisai

Two, including a 21 year-old college student, were killed in a road accident when their two-wheeler rammed a stationary goods carrier near Thirumazhisai.

The victims have been identified as P.Dinesh, 21, an engineering college student, and his friend P.Balaji, 22, an employee of a private firm from Nemam, Thirumazhisai. On Sunday night, they were proceeding on a bike towards Poonamallee, when their two-wheeler rammed a stationery goods carrier parked on the side of the road, near Puduchatram bus stand. The incident occurred as they lost control over their bike. Dinesh died on the spot while Balaji died later without responding to the treatment. Traffic Investigation Police, Poonamallee registered a case.

