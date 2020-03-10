Two killed in clash in Ponneri

Tension prevailed in Aladu village near Ponneri from Sunday night onwards, after two anti-social elements were hacked to death by a gang over enmity triggered by an affair with a girl.

The deceased have been identified as Sudhakar, 28, and Veera, 28, of Ponneri Venbakkam. The duo had criminal cases in Ponneri, Thirupalai and Chozhavaram police stations for committing offences such as robbery and theft. On Sunday, the duo picked up a quarrel with a few youngsters.

They were planning to attack one of them.

Villagers attack duo

On seeing the duo threatening the youth, a few others attacked them with wooden logs and stones.

The two were seriously injured and died on the spot.

The police rushed the bodies to Government Hospital, Ponneri where the doctors declared them brought dead. Tiruvallur Superintendent of Police, P.Aravindan and other police officers visited the spot.

Ponneri Police have registered a case.

Initial investigation revealed that the clash broke out due to enmity between two groups over an affair with a girl. Special teams have been formed to trace the accused involved in the attack.

Police personnel have been deployed to the village to bring normalcy here.