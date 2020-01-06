Two killed in accident near Chengalpattu

Two persons including a principal of a private school in Tiruchengode were killed in an accident near Chengalpattu on Sunday.

According to police sources, Elango, a principal of a private school, was travelling to Tiruchengode with his family in a car. The driver lost control of the vehicle on the GST Road when he was near the toll plaza in Chengalpattu and the car over turned. The driver and Elango died on the spot. Elango’s wife and daughter sustained minor injuries.

The Chengalpattu Police reached the accident spot and sent the bodies to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital for post mortem. They have also filed a case and are investigating.