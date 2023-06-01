Two killed in a road accident near Koovathur 

June 01, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

Two persons were killed in a road accident near Koovathur in Chengalpattu district in the early hours of Thursday when two motorcycles they were riding collided.

he police said Syed Ibrahim, 45, of Marakkanam was going towards Kovalam. Around 5 a.m., Rahul, 23, of Perungudi was riding his bike in the opposite direction towards Puducherry with his friend on the pillion.

As Rahul lost balance, his motorcycle collided with Ibrahim’s vehicle. In the impact, Ibrahim and Rahul died on the spot and Rahul’s friend was critically injured.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT