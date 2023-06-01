ADVERTISEMENT

Two killed in a road accident near Koovathur 

June 01, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons were killed in a road accident near Koovathur in Chengalpattu district in the early hours of Thursday when two motorcycles they were riding collided.

he police said Syed Ibrahim, 45, of Marakkanam was going towards Kovalam. Around 5 a.m., Rahul, 23, of Perungudi was riding his bike in the opposite direction towards Puducherry with his friend on the pillion.

As Rahul lost balance, his motorcycle collided with Ibrahim’s vehicle. In the impact, Ibrahim and Rahul died on the spot and Rahul’s friend was critically injured.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US