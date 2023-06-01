Two killed in a road accident near Koovathur 

June 01, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

Two persons were killed in a road accident near Koovathur in Chengalpattu district in the early hours of Thursday when two motorcycles they were riding collided.

he police said Syed Ibrahim, 45, of Marakkanam was going towards Kovalam. Around 5 a.m., Rahul, 23, of Perungudi was riding his bike in the opposite direction towards Puducherry with his friend on the pillion.

As Rahul lost balance, his motorcycle collided with Ibrahim’s vehicle. In the impact, Ibrahim and Rahul died on the spot and Rahul’s friend was critically injured.