Two killed, five injured in a drunken driving incident in Anna Nagar 

Three two wheelers and the car were completely damaged in the incident

November 13, 2023 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The car hit seven people, including pedestrians, and stopped after ramming two wheelers and hitting the median on the road. 

The car hit seven people, including pedestrians, and stopped after ramming two wheelers and hitting the median on the road.

Two were killed, five others injured after a car driven by a man in an inebriated condition crashed into the platform near a supermarket in Anna Nagar in the early hours of Tuesday. Police arrested the driver who was found to be high not only with alcohol, but also ganja.

The victims have been identified as Vijay Yadav, 21, a college student, and Nagasundaram, 74, a security guard, in the supermarket.

The accident occurred around 2.15 a.m. on Tuesday. Mohammed Asif, 24, of Subedar Garden Street, Choolaimedu was driving the car, after attending a Deepavali party, from Anna Nagar Roundabout towards Thirumangalam. His friend Ramana was also in the car. Asif, who was reportedly high, lost control of the vehicle. and the car crashed into the platform and the adjacent area of the supermarket. The vehicle hit seven people, including pedestrians, and stopped after ramming two wheelers and hitting the median on the road.

Passersby came to the rescue of the injured and rushed them to the Government Medical College Hospital in Kilpauk. They also caught the driver of the car, Asif, though his friend Ramana escaped from the spot.

The injured were identified as C. Nagasundaram, 74, of Tiruvallur, security guard, Karthik, 22, of MKB Nagar, Mohammed Humer, 18, John Nisha, 18, Vijay Yadav, all college students from Kanathur, V.Kumar, 52, of Arumbakkam and Dinesh Babu, 21, delivery executives of Kodungaiyur. Later Nagasundaram and Vijay Yadav succumbed to their injuries.

The Traffic Investigation police, Thirumangalam registered a case under sections 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way), 308 (Attempt to commit culpable homicide) of IPC and provisions of Motor Vehicles Act.

Three two wheelers and the car were completely damaged in the incident

