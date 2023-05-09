Two killed, five injured after bus runs over them in Tiruttani

May 09, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

Two pilgrims were killed and five others were injured after a speeding government bus ran over them near Tiruttani on Monday.

The victims were identified as Seetharaman, 20, and Narayanan, 45, of Andapattu village, near Tindivanam. They were among 37 pilgrims who were on a padayatra to Tirupathi. They started their pilgrimage last Friday. When they were walking along a national highway near Ponpadi around 11 p.m., the rashly-driven bus, which was bound for Tirupathi, ran over the group, killing two and injuring five pilgrims.

The bodies were sent to Tiruttani Government Hospital, and the injured were admitted for treatment.

